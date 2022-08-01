Wildfires and heatwaves: Are Greece and Europe ready for a hotter world?

Wildfires have swept across Greece, and major blazes have threatened protected national forests, homes, and livelihoods as authorities issued calls for evacuations. This is taking place amid a protracted heat wave that has pushed temperatures past 41 degrees Celsius in some places.

Amidst these challenges in Greece, we also saw other parts of Europe face wildfires and record-breaking temperatures. Dr. Christos Zerefos, the Secretary General of the Academy of Athens and Climate Envoy for Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the wildfires that have swept across Greece and Europe, and look at whether the continent is ready for a hotter world.