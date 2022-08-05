PODCASTS

Greece seeks a delicate balance in the Balkans amid tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

Earlier this week we saw tensions rise in the Western Balkans, as a dispute between Kosovo and Serbia led to protests and reports of gunfire.

Amid these tensions, Greece has engaged diplomatically with both sides to help them come to an understanding.

As Greece steps up its diplomatic presence in the Balkans, Athens is also upgrading its cooperation with Kosovo.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look at whether tensions could boil over between Kosovo and Serbia, and what this would mean for the region.

We also look at Greece’s diplomatic engagement with the Balkans, its relations with Kosovo, and why those relations hinge to a great degree on Albania and Greek-Albanian relations.

