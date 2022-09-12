PODCASTS

Alexandroupolis: A vital Asset for Transatlantic Security

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rapidly raising the strategic profile and potential of Alexandroupolis, a Greek port town in Thrace on the northern Aegean Sea.

Alexandroupolis has become emblematic of Greece’s growth as an energy hub and US security partner, and is ideally situated to help the US and its allies achieve shared transatlantic objectives on energy diversification, strengthening NATO, and ensuring Ukraine’s harvests can reach the wider markets.

Jonathan Ruhe and Ari Cicurel join Thanos Davelis to look at the growing importance of Alexandroupolis for transatlantic security, and break down what additional steps the US should take to fully capitalize on the opportunities offered by both Alexandroupolis and Greece.

