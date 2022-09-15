Why Dr. Oz’s ties to Turkey deserve closer scrutiny

A Pennsylvania race for the US Senate is attracting more and more attention as Dr. Mehmet Oz’s ties to Turkey come under the radar.

The Republican candidate and former TV personality has come under scrutiny not only for his financial ties to the Turkish government, but also his proximity to the Turkish Diyanet, lobbyists, businessmen, and politicians beholden to the Erdogan regime in Ankara.

These ties, and the fact that Oz has yet to address these concerns head on, were also the focus of a recent video that went viral on Twitter. Benjamin Baird and Cliff Smith join Thanos Davelis to shed light on Oz’s financial and political ties to Turkey, breaking down why these connections cast doubts on his suitability for office.

Benjamin Baird and Cliff Smith are the director of the Islamism in Politics project and director of the Washington Project, respectively, at the Middle East Forum.