Did Mitsotakis kick off Greece’s pre-election period this weekend?

This past weekend Prime Minister Mitsotakis gave what is the equivalent of the State of the Union address at the Thessaloniki International Fair, outlining the key priorities of his government, touching on the economy, domestic politics, and foreign policy.

This included announcing a new 5.5 billion euro package of relief measures designed to support Greeks in anticipation of what will be a difficult winter, addressing the wiretapping scandal that has dominated Greek headlines, and condemning Turkey’s escalating threats in the Aegean.

His address also took on political undertones, as he used his speech to make a pitch to the Greek people to continue placing their trust in his leadership, essentially kicking off the pre-election period.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a site that examines political, economic and social developments in Greece, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis.