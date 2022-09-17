PODCASTS

US lifts the Cyprus arms embargo in ‘milestone’ decision

On Friday the Biden administration announced that the US would fully lift the arms embargo on Cyprus, a landmark decision that confirms the deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This move follows the partial lifting of the embargo in 2020. It also comes after years of advocacy work on Capitol Hill, where Congressional leaders like Senators Menendez and Rubio, and Representatives Bilirakis, Cicilline, and Deutch played a key role in bringing an end to a policy that has not only failed to bring us any closer to ending the occupation of Cyprus, but has also undermined US interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins Thanos Davelis to walk us through the major milestones that led to Friday’s historic announcement, and provide a look ahead at what to expect as leaders gather in New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly.

