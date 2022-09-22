PODCASTS

Elections, the anniversary of Lausanne, Turkey’s centennial, and Greek-Turkish relations

Elections, the anniversary of Lausanne, Turkey’s centennial, and Greek-Turkish relations

Aside from key elections next year in both Turkey and Greece, 2023 also marks the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne, the treaty that established Turkey’s modern borders and is at the heart of Greek-Turkish relations, and the centennial of the founding of the Turkish Republic. 

While Turkish President Erdogan has been dangerously ramping up tensions with Greece in the Aegean in the build up to elections, these two historic anniversaries could add to those tensions. 

Ryan Gingeras, professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School and author of the upcoming book “The Last Days of the Ottoman Empire,” joins me to look into how elections coupled with the weight of history on display next year could impact Greek-Turkish relations.

Turkey Politics
READ MORE
Deconstructing Ankara’s revisionism in the Aegean
PODCASTS

Deconstructing Ankara’s revisionism in the Aegean

Did Mitsotakis kick off Greece’s pre-election period this weekend?
PODCASTS

Did Mitsotakis kick off Greece’s pre-election period this weekend?

Greeks struggle as inflation hits 25-year high
PODCASTS

Greeks struggle as inflation hits 25-year high

Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa on social media and democracy
PODCAST

Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa on social media and democracy

Elections, the anniversary of Lausanne, Turkey’s centennial, and Greek-Turkish relations
PODCASTS

Elections, the anniversary of Lausanne, Turkey’s centennial, and Greek-Turkish relations

A royal blunder: Greeks slam major outlets over ‘crown prince’ gaffe
PODCASTS

A royal blunder: Greeks slam major outlets over ‘crown prince’ gaffe