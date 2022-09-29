PODCASTS

Erdogan rips a page out of Russia’s playbook with his escalating threats in the Aegean

Erdogan rips a page out of Russia’s playbook with his escalating threats in the Aegean

Turkey’s Erdogan is once again taking tensions with Greece to new heights with his statements this week accusing Greece of harboring terrorists and conducting a “covert occupation” of the eastern Aegean islands, language that is reminiscent of Putin’s statements before his invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time he’s also targeting the US and the deepening US-Greece relationship, calling on the US to not “mislead” Greece and to stop manipulating public opinion against Turkey.

Expert Constantinos Filis, the Director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what’s behind Erdogan’s latest statements and Turkey’s dangerous escalation of tensions with Greece.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia, Congress’ role in holding Aliyev accountable, and the link between Armenia and the Aegean
PODCASTS

Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia, Congress’ role in holding Aliyev accountable, and the link between Armenia and the Aegean

UNGA: From Erdogan’s stroll in Central Park to Mitsotakis’ key address
PODCASTS

UNGA: From Erdogan’s stroll in Central Park to Mitsotakis’ key address

Why lifting the Cyprus arms embargo is a major opportunity to help both Nicosia and Kyiv
PODCASTS

Why lifting the Cyprus arms embargo is a major opportunity to help both Nicosia and Kyiv

Greece’s strategy amid the chaos in Libya
PODCASTS

Greece’s strategy amid the chaos in Libya

Greece braces for possible tensions as Turkey sends the Oruc Reis back to the East Med
PODCASTS

Greece braces for possible tensions as Turkey sends the Oruc Reis back to the East Med

Elections, the anniversary of Lausanne, Turkey’s centennial, and Greek-Turkish relations
PODCASTS

Elections, the anniversary of Lausanne, Turkey’s centennial, and Greek-Turkish relations