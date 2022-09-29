Erdogan rips a page out of Russia’s playbook with his escalating threats in the Aegean

Turkey’s Erdogan is once again taking tensions with Greece to new heights with his statements this week accusing Greece of harboring terrorists and conducting a “covert occupation” of the eastern Aegean islands, language that is reminiscent of Putin’s statements before his invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time he’s also targeting the US and the deepening US-Greece relationship, calling on the US to not “mislead” Greece and to stop manipulating public opinion against Turkey.

Expert Constantinos Filis, the Director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what’s behind Erdogan’s latest statements and Turkey’s dangerous escalation of tensions with Greece.