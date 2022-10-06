Ancient site opens a new window into the Mycenaean world

The New York Times recently took its readers to a small village in the southern Peloponnese, Iklaina, where archeologists have uncovered a site that is opening a new window into the world of the Mycenaean civilization, the world described by Homer in the Iliad and Odyssey.

Dr. Michael Cosmopoulos, the endowed Professor of Greek studies and Professor of Archaeology at the University of Missouri, St. Louis, who is leading excavations at this site, joins Thanos Davelis to break down why these discoveries are changing the way we understand the world of the Mycenaean Greeks, who lived at the crossroads of history and mythology, and why this matters today.