PODCASTS

Ancient site opens a new window into the Mycenaean world

Ancient site opens a new window into the Mycenaean world

The New York Times recently took its readers to a small village in the southern Peloponnese, Iklaina, where archeologists have uncovered a site that is opening a new window into the world of the Mycenaean civilization, the world described by Homer in the Iliad and Odyssey.

Dr. Michael Cosmopoulos, the endowed Professor of Greek studies and Professor of Archaeology at the University of Missouri, St. Louis, who is leading excavations at this site, joins Thanos Davelis to break down why these discoveries are changing the way we understand the world of the Mycenaean Greeks, who lived at the crossroads of history and mythology, and why this matters today. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
Turkey escalates tensions with latest exploration deal with Libya
PODCASTS

Turkey escalates tensions with latest exploration deal with Libya

Mitsotakis: Time for EU to place a cap on natural gas prices
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis: Time for EU to place a cap on natural gas prices

Halt Erdogan’s aggression: Expand Section 907 and give TurkStream the Nord Stream 2 treatment
PODCASTS

Halt Erdogan’s aggression: Expand Section 907 and give TurkStream the Nord Stream 2 treatment

Google announces its first cloud region in Greece
PODCASTS

Google announces its first cloud region in Greece

Erdogan rips a page out of Russia’s playbook with his escalating threats in the Aegean
PODCASTS

Erdogan rips a page out of Russia’s playbook with his escalating threats in the Aegean

Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia, Congress’ role in holding Aliyev accountable, and the link between Armenia and the Aegean
PODCASTS

Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia, Congress’ role in holding Aliyev accountable, and the link between Armenia and the Aegean