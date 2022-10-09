Europe’s leaders gather amid lingering tensions on energy and in the Aegean

Europe’s attention was on Prague on Thursday and Friday as the leaders of Europe’s countries, from the broader region and the EU specifically, met to tackle key issues facing the continent. Leaders focused primarily on the war in Ukraine and energy, but Thursday also saw Turkish President Erdogan once again attack Greece. Efi Koutsokosta, the EU Correspondent for Euronews and Skai TV, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis from Prague.