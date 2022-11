A potential EU-wide cap on gas prices – an initiative supported by Greece – hangs in the balance even as Brussels circulated a non-paper outlining what this gas price “correction mechanism” could look like. Efi Koutsokosta, the EU Correspondent for Euronews and Skai TV, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what’s on the table, why there are still divisions within Europe to this proposal, and the main challenges ahead as winter approaches.