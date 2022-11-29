A new start in Egypt-Turkey relations?

After years of tension between Turkey and Egypt, Turkish President Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi shook hands at the opening of the World Cup in Qatar in what Cairo described as a new start in bilateral relations.

Despite this meeting, there are still a number of unresolved issues between the two countries, from Libya, to the Eastern Mediterranean, to Turkey’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The effort by Erdogan to court Egypt comes as Cairo and Athens have taken steps to deepen their relations.

Dr Nervana Mahmoud joins Thanos Davelis to break down whether we are seeing a thaw in relations between Ankara and Cairo, what steps Cairo still expects to see from Ankara, and where Greek-Egyptian relations fit in the broader discussion.

Dr Nervana Mahmoud is a regional observer and independent commentator who writes mainly about Egypt, liberal Islam, women’s rights, radicalism, and wider issues about the Middle East. Her work has been featured in major outlets and publications. She also publishes a regular newsletter on Egypt.