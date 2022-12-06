A plan to give young Greeks a shot at becoming home owners

A new government program in Greece is looking to give young Greeks a shot at becoming homeowners, offering mortgages for as little as 1% to address an affordability crisis.

The move comes as many young Greeks are being priced out of the property market and forced to cover the cost of soaring rents despite little rise in their real incomes.

Eleni Varvitsioti, the Financial Times correspondent for Greece and Cyprus based in Athens, joins Thanos Davelis to look at this latest government proposal and break down whether it can be a game changer for young Greeks, giving them a real chance at homeownership.