The EU-Western Balkans summit and Greece’s ties with Albania

EU and Western Balkans leaders met in Albania this week for a summit meant to reassure the region of its future in the EU. For the six Western Balkans countries gaining full EU membership still remains a distant goal, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed EU leaders to focus on bringing the region closer to the bloc.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was also in Albania for the summit, where he held key meetings with his Albanian counterpart.

Dr. Ioannis Armakolas, an Associate Professor at the University of Macedonia and Senior Research Fellow & Head of the South-East Europe Programme at ELIAMEP, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the significance of the latest EU–Western Balkans Summit, and look at the messages Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to Albania sent about relations between the two countries.