Greece on the cusp of investment grade rating

The head of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, is adamant that 2023 will be the year when Greece finally regains investment grade. Eleni Varvitsioti, the Financial Times correspondent for Greece and Cyprus based in Athens, joins Thanos Davelis to look into how soon Greece can finally consign its junk status to history, look at the key challenges that still need to be addressed for the Greek economy, and explore how inflation – which is proving to be a top priority for central bankers across Europe – will impact Greece.