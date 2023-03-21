Are Turkey and Egypt on a path toward normalizing relations?

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Cairo on Saturday for the first time since ties were ruptured a decade ago to push to restore full diplomatic relations between the two countries. The move comes despite lingering tensions over Turkey’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood, its presence in Libya, and its provocative stance in the Eastern Mediterranean – three issues Cairo reportedly wants to see Ankara take steps on if it is to normalize relations.

Dr. Nervana Mahmoud joins Thanos Davelis to look at what this visit means for Egypt-Turkey relations, and break down whether Ankara can deliver on Cairo’s conditions. Dr. Nervana Mahmoud is a regional observer and independent commentator who writes mainly about Egypt, liberal Islam, women rights, radicalism, and wider issues about the Middle East. Her work has been featured in major outlets and publications. She also publishes a regular newsletter on Egypt.