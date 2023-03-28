The Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the view from Greece and Cyprus

It’s now been a few weeks since China brokered an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to normalize relations. The deal, and China’s role in it, shocked many countries in the region, including the US, and is already having a ripple effect across the Middle East.

Dr Theodoros Tsakiris, an associate professor of geopolitics and energy policy at the University of Nicosia, joins Thanos Davelis to break down how this deal is currently viewed in the region, including by Greece and Cyprus.

We also look into the recent announcement by Athens and Nicosia to significantly strengthen their cooperation through the establishment of a High Cooperation Council, and why it is a significant development.