Key Congressman tells Politico he is open to selling F-16s to Turkey even if Erdogan wins reelection

Rep. McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Politico this week that he is generally open to selling F-16s to Turkey, even if President Erdogan is reelected on Sunday.

He is one of four Congressional leaders who must all green-light the sale for it to go through, and Senator Menendez and Rep. Meeks, the other two key lawmakers, have broader conditions that include Ankara halting its belligerence toward Greece.

Petros Kasfikis, the Washington DC correspondent for the Athens News Agency and Greece’s Mega TV, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis from Washington.

