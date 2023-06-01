The crisis in Kosovo and what it means for the region

Efforts to defuse a crisis in Kosovo intensified on Wednesday as ethnic Serbs continued their protests over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in a northern town where recent clashes with NATO-led peacekeepers sparked fears of renewed conflict.

This unrest has caught the attention of the international community, with the US and the EU both criticizing Pristina for destabilizing the situation in north Kosovo and warning against any actions that could inflame ethnic tensions there. Professor James Ker-Lindsay joins Thanos Davelis to explain why tensions are flaring in Kosovo, and break down what’s at stake for the wider region.

Prof. James Ker-Lindsay is a visiting professor at the University of Kent, a research associate at the London School of Economics, and has written extensively on the Balkans and Southeast Europe, including on Serbia and Kosovo.