Can Erdogan change? Only if Washington sheds its image of ‘appeaser’ when it comes to Turkey

There are some who hope that with the election behind him, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will change, leaving the door open for a reset in relations with the West and the US. Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why Erdogan will only change if he is forced to, and if there is to be an opportunity for a reset in relations, that can only be realized if Washington sheds its image of “appeaser” when it comes to Turkey.