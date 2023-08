Jessica Stern, the US Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons, and Nikos Efstathiou, a journalist and author from Athens and the current Managing Editor at the magazine LiFO, join Thanos Davelis to talk about the LGBTQI+ rights in Greece and around the world, and look at what Greece and the US can learn from each other as they work to advance these rights.