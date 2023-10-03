Deal or no deal? EU’s flagship migration reform

With 2023 seeing a spike in arrivals on Europe’s shores and borders, migration is once again the pressing issue across the continent.

The European Commission’s vice-president, Margaritis Schinas, has urged member states to finalize a crucial deal over migration reform, telling ministers that a unified plan would be a means of fighting back against a rising tide of populism and smuggling networks.

As the bloc looks to finalize a deal on migration policy, Greece is also making the case for Europe to revamp the EU-Turkey migrant deal from 2016.

Alexandra Voudouri, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how a surge in migrant arrivals is impacting European politics, and explore whether a deal is finally around the corner for the EU’s flagship migration reform.