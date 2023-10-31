PODCASTS

Greece: A strategic hub between Ukraine and the Middle East

With the war in Ukraine on one side, and the outbreak of war in the Middle East on the other, Greece has become a strategic hub, and is practically the only reliable US partner in a region that is in constant turmoil. Whether it’s the port of Alexandroupolis in northern Greece, or Souda Bay in the south, Greece’s geopolitical value is becoming more and more tangible. At the same time, as Greece takes on a more dynamic role as a strategic hub, it’s also stepping up in the diplomatic arena. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how the turmoil in Ukraine and the Middle East is putting the spotlight on Greece.

 

War Diplomacy Defense
Washington’s efforts to crack down on the Turkey-Hamas nexus
Investment grade, UniCredit, and the Greek economic comeback
Ecogenia: Mobilizing youth for a Greek national climate corps
Mitsotakis in Israel: ‘Here not only as an ally, but as a true friend’
Turkey’s U-turn on Israel and the view from Europe as the war in Gaza unfolds
After Nagorno Karabakh, is Azerbaijan targeting Armenia?
PODCASTS

