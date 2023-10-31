Greece: A strategic hub between Ukraine and the Middle East

With the war in Ukraine on one side, and the outbreak of war in the Middle East on the other, Greece has become a strategic hub, and is practically the only reliable US partner in a region that is in constant turmoil. Whether it’s the port of Alexandroupolis in northern Greece, or Souda Bay in the south, Greece’s geopolitical value is becoming more and more tangible. At the same time, as Greece takes on a more dynamic role as a strategic hub, it’s also stepping up in the diplomatic arena. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how the turmoil in Ukraine and the Middle East is putting the spotlight on Greece.