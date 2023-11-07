The DFC’s $125 million investment in Greece’s Elefsina Shipyard

On Monday Scott Nathan, the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, or the DFC, signed a financing agreement for a $125 million loan to ONEX Elefsis Shipyards and Industries to rehabilitate and modernize the Elefsina shipyard near Athens.

The investment will develop the Elefsina shipyard, which is strategically located near several key gas trade routes, into a maritime and energy supply hub, creating jobs while helping Greece and the region become less reliant on Russian energy.

Since its founding in 2019, the DFC has been at the forefront of Washington’s efforts to invest in its partners and allies and ensure that key strategic assets stay out of the hands of malign actors.

Naz El-Khatib, the DFC’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this key investment in Greece and highlight the DFC’s work in the region.