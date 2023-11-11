PODCASTS

Egypt’s difficult balancing act amid the war in Gaza

Egypt has been coming under “conflicting pressures” as the war in Gaza unfolds, both from Israel, the US, the EU, Hamas, and its public, all while looking at a potential economic crisis at home, leading to a difficult balancing act for Egypt.

Journalist Sean Mathews joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the tightrope Egypt’s President Sisi is walking amid the war in Gaza, and look at the increasingly pivotal role Cairo is playing as this conflict unfolds.

