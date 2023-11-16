Greece: From Europe’s black sheep to a world leader in debt reduction
On Tuesday Prime Minister Mitsotakis highlighted to German Chanellor Olaf Scholz that Greece has the fastest rate of debt reduction in the world. From around 206% of GDP in 2020, Greek debt is expected to decline this year to around 160% of GDP, and this downward trajectory is expected to continue throughout the decade.
Yannis Palaiologos, a journalist at large with Kathimerini and the author of the book The 13th Labour of Hercules: Inside the Greek Crisis, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how Greece has gone from the black sheep of Europe to becoming a leader in debt reduction, discuss how to keep this momentum going, and look at what broader lessons arise for both the EU and the US from Greece’s debt Odyssey.