200 years later: The Monroe Doctrine, the Greek Revolution, and US-Greece ties

Professor Aristotle Tziampiris, the author of the recent book “The Monroe Doctrine and the Greek Revolution,” joins Thanos Davelis on the 200 year anniversary of the Monroe Doctrine to look at how the Greek fight for independence captivated the American public, the role it played in the formulation of the Monroe Doctrine, and they ways in which the “Greek Fire” and the Monroe Doctrine set the framework that has come to define US-Greek relations for almost two centuries.