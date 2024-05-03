PODCASTS

Greek aid to Ukraine in the spotlight

Greek aid to Ukraine in the spotlight

The Financial Times recently reported that Greece and some other EU countries have been under pressure to send more aid to Ukraine, specifically air defense systems. Prime Minister Mitsotakis has ruled this out, citing Greece’s defense needs.

Constantinos Filis, the director of the Institute of Global Affairs and a professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down this story, which comes at a critical juncture in the war in Ukraine, and look at the different ways Athens has supported and continues to support Kyiv. 

Ukraine Defense
READ MORE
Greece plans defense system like Israel’s Iron Dome
PODCASTS

Greece plans defense system like Israel’s Iron Dome

Are we seeing a new momentum in US-Turkey ties?
PODCASTS

Are we seeing a new momentum in US-Turkey ties?

Is European defense becoming a necessity?
PODCASTS

Is European defense becoming a necessity?

Now is not the time to reward Erdogan
PODCASTS

Now is not the time to reward Erdogan

Greek officials head to Washington with a full agenda
PODCASTS

Greek officials head to Washington with a full agenda

US green lights sale of F-35s to Greece
PODCASTS

US green lights sale of F-35s to Greece