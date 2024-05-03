Greek aid to Ukraine in the spotlight

The Financial Times recently reported that Greece and some other EU countries have been under pressure to send more aid to Ukraine, specifically air defense systems. Prime Minister Mitsotakis has ruled this out, citing Greece’s defense needs.

Constantinos Filis, the director of the Institute of Global Affairs and a professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down this story, which comes at a critical juncture in the war in Ukraine, and look at the different ways Athens has supported and continues to support Kyiv.