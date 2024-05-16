PODCASTS

From TikTok to Edi Rama: European elections heat up in Greece

From TikTok to Edi Rama: European elections heat up in Greece

With European elections on the horizon, Greek political leaders are not only hitting the road to campaign across the country, but are also increasingly leaning into social media platforms in their search for voters. While New Democracy will likely maintain its dominant position in Greek politics, attention is turning to SYRIZA and PASOK, and their battle for second place.

International developments are also a factor in these elections, as issues between Greece and Albania have come to the forefront. Nikos Efstathiou, an Athens based journalist and author, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the ongoing social media battle ahead of these elections, what’s at stake for Greece’s political leaders, and how this election is also taking on an international character. 

Technology
READ MORE
20 years later: Revisiting the Annan Plan for Cyprus
PODCASTS

20 years later: Revisiting the Annan Plan for Cyprus

North Macedonia’s new president triggers diplomatic spat with Greece
PODCASTS

North Macedonia’s new president triggers diplomatic spat with Greece

Europe’s radical right and the upcoming elections
PODCASTS

Europe’s radical right and the upcoming elections

Is Erdogan facing a crisis of legitimacy?
PODCASTS

Is Erdogan facing a crisis of legitimacy?

Turkey converts Chora into a mosque as USCIRF puts the spotlight on religious freedom
PODCASTS

Turkey converts Chora into a mosque as USCIRF puts the spotlight on religious freedom

Greece disrupts sanctions busting oil transfers off its coast
PODCASTS

Greece disrupts sanctions busting oil transfers off its coast