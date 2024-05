Andreas Akaras, an attorney with the law firm Bregman, Berbert, Schwartz & Gilday who is part of the team representing the victims of the Sheridan Circle attacks, joins Thanos Davelis to look into the letter over 70 members of Congress sent to the Biden administration this week, urging it to hold Turkey accountable for the 2017 attack by Erdogan’s security guards against American protesters in Washington, DC.