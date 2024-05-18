Erdogan puts his Hamas connection back in the limelight

This week kicked off with Turkish President Erdogan stating that 1000 Hamas members were being treated in Turkey, a comment that Turkish officials tried to walk back, saw The Times report that Hamas may have been planning to establish a base in Turkey, and culminated with the Turkish leader suggesting that Israel would “set its sights” on Turkey if it defeated Hamas in Gaza.

Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to look into Erdogan’s latest comments on Hamas, the recent report in The Times, and the questions this raises about the Erdogan-Hamas connection.