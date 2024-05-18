PODCASTS

Erdogan puts his Hamas connection back in the limelight

Erdogan puts his Hamas connection back in the limelight

This week kicked off with Turkish President Erdogan stating that 1000 Hamas members were being treated in Turkey, a comment that Turkish officials tried to walk back, saw The Times report that Hamas may have been planning to establish a base in Turkey, and culminated with the Turkish leader suggesting that Israel would “set its sights” on Turkey if it defeated Hamas in Gaza.

Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to look into Erdogan’s latest comments on Hamas, the recent report in The Times, and the questions this raises about the Erdogan-Hamas connection. 

Turkey
READ MORE
Holding Turkey accountable for the 2017 Sheridan Circle attack
PODCASTS

Holding Turkey accountable for the 2017 Sheridan Circle attack

Is Erdogan facing a crisis of legitimacy?
PODCASTS

Is Erdogan facing a crisis of legitimacy?

Turkey converts Chora into a mosque as USCIRF puts the spotlight on religious freedom
PODCASTS

Turkey converts Chora into a mosque as USCIRF puts the spotlight on religious freedom

From the Baltic to the Aegean: Greece and the Three Seas Initiative
PODCASTS

From the Baltic to the Aegean: Greece and the Three Seas Initiative

Has Erdogan canceled his White House visit?
PODCASTS

Has Erdogan canceled his White House visit?

Planned flotilla from Turkey to Gaza could spark a new crisis
PODCASTS

Planned flotilla from Turkey to Gaza could spark a new crisis