Turkish official says there was no ‘firman’ allowing Elgin to remove Parthenon Sculptures

Dr. Irene Stamatoudi, a professor of law at the University of Nicosia and a former member of the Ministry of Culture’s Advisory Committee for the Parthenon Sculptures, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the latest intervention by a Turkish official that there is no “firman” legitimizing the removal of the Parthenon Sculptures, and break down how this could impact both the efforts to reunite the Sculptures and the British Museum.