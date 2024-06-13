PODCASTS

Has Washington overcome its fear of ‘losing Turkey’?

Following decades of worry, have US policymakers finally overcome their fear of “losing Turkey”, coming to terms with a Turkey that is neither friend nor foe?

Nicholas Danforth, an editor at War on the Rocks and the author of The Remaking of Republican Turkey: Memory and Modernity since the Fall of the Ottoman Empire, joins Thanos Davelis to answer this question and break down his latest piece in War on the Rocks, “Coming To Terms With The Loss Of Turkey.” We also explore how this shift impacts the way Washington approaches Ankara and the broader region. 

Turkey US Diplomacy
