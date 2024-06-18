PODCASTS

Kavala: The Greek port city where West meets East

In the northern Greek port city of Kavala, an ultra-luxury Greek hotel owned by Egypt and built by Mohammad Ali Pasha has become a base to not only explore Kavala, but also Greece’s historic ties to the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the broader Middle East.

Sean Mathews, a Greece-based journalist covering the broader region, joins Thanos Davelis to break down how Kavala can serve as a base for visitors to explore northern Greece and Thrace, which is increasingly on the radar of policymakers in Washington and Brussels, while reflecting on Greece’s rich ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Islamic, and Ottoman history.

Tourism History
