The ongoing crisis in Greece’s center left

The aftershocks of the European elections are still being felt in Greece, as none of the big three parties reached their stated goals. The country’s attention has turned to the center left, particularly PASOK, where several party officials are calling for a leadership change. At the same time, there are growing internal discussions in PASOK and SYRIZA regarding forming a coalition. Political scientist and expert Panos Koliastasis joins Thanos Davelis to look at the crisis brewing in Greece’s center left, and break down what it means for Greece’s political scene.

Panos Koliastasis is an adjunct lecturer in politics at the Hellenic Open University, and the author of the book “Permanent campaigning in Greece in times of crisis: the Samaras, Tsipras and Mitsotakis premierships”.