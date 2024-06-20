PODCASTS

Greece’s shores at risk amid rising sea levels and coastal erosion

Over the past 30 years, Greece has lost some 250 square kilometers of its beaches. This is expected to rise as climate change and rising temperatures continue to push up sea levels. Experts warn Greece is in the “red zone” because measures to stabilize the country’s beaches are long overdue.

Costas Synolakis, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Technical University of Crete and the University of Southern California and a preeminent authority on the impact of natural hazards, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what coastal erosion means not just for Greece’s shores, but also for the Greeks living in coastal communities, and break down what steps Greece can take. 

Environment Climate Crisis
