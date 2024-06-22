PODCASTS

Greece’s mission in the Red Sea

Greece sent its frigate “Psara” to the Red Sea this week to join Operation Aspides, the EU’s mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks. The Psara is replacing the Hydra, which completed a three month deployment in the Red Sea, at a time when the Houthis are escalating their campaign.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look into Greece’s role in Operation Aspides and the risks posed by continued Houthi attacks.

