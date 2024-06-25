North Macedonia’s mixed signals about the Prespa Agreement

All eyes in Athens were on North Macedonia this weekend, as its new government and prime minister were sworn in. While Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski referred to his country as “North Macedonia” when taking his oath, his statements regarding the Prespa Agreement have not been reassuring, and Greece has warned that the a la carte implementation of Prespa is a violation of the agreement.

Professor James Ker-Lindsay, who has worked extensively on the EU, the Balkans and Southeast Europe, joins Thanos Davelis to look into the mixed signals the new government in Skopje is sending about the Prespa agreement, and discuss the broader risks this poses for the region.