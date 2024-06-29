Turkey gets Ecumenical Patriarch removed from Ukraine Peace Summit statement

Earlier this month, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew – along with many other countries and organizations – attended the Ukraine Peace Summit. Nearly 80 countries issued a statement calling for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia’s two-year war. The Ecumenical Patriarch’s signature was originally on that document. Then an outraged Turkey intervened, getting the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s signature removed.

Bruce Clark, who writes on European affairs and religion for The Economist, has played an active role in the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s environmental initiatives, and is the author of Twice A Stranger: How Mass Expulsion Forged Modern Greece and Turkey, joins Thanos Davelis to look into what this story says about the continued pressure the Ecumenical Patriarch is under.