PODCASTS

Uncertain times for Greece’s political leaders

Uncertain times for Greece’s political leaders

With SYRIZA on the brink of civil war, PASOK facing a new leadership fight, and New Democracy still reeling from the aftermath of the European elections, it seems like a period of uncertainty has set in among Greece’s top political parties. Tom Ellis, the editor in chief of Kathimerini’s English Edition, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the challenges facing Greece’s political leaders amid the backdrop of broader uncertainty across the West, from the upcoming elections in France to the Presidential race in the US. 

Politics
READ MORE
The ongoing crisis in Greece’s center left
PODCASTS

The ongoing crisis in Greece’s center left

The far right, New Democracy’s ‘pyrrhic victory and the battle over Greece’s center left
PODCASTS

The far right, New Democracy’s ‘pyrrhic victory and the battle over Greece’s center left

Far right makes gains in European elections
PODCASTS

Far right makes gains in European elections

What do Greeks believe in 2024?
PODCASTS

What do Greeks believe in 2024?

Halki Seminary: Turkey’s trail of broken promises
PODCASTS

Halki Seminary: Turkey’s trail of broken promises

SYRIZA, PASOK and the battle for second place
PODCASTS

SYRIZA, PASOK and the battle for second place