Uncertain times for Greece’s political leaders

With SYRIZA on the brink of civil war, PASOK facing a new leadership fight, and New Democracy still reeling from the aftermath of the European elections, it seems like a period of uncertainty has set in among Greece’s top political parties. Tom Ellis, the editor in chief of Kathimerini’s English Edition, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the challenges facing Greece’s political leaders amid the backdrop of broader uncertainty across the West, from the upcoming elections in France to the Presidential race in the US.