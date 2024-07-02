Turkey’s goal in the ongoing Lebanon crisis

With the US in the midst of an intense diplomatic push to prevent a war between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, Turkey has also waded into the mix.

While it’s still unclear what Turkey is looking to achieve should a conflict erupt, it looks like a policy is taking shape, especially after Ankara followed up on Hezbollah’s threats to Cyprus with its own “warning.”

Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to look into this latest “warning” from Ankara to Cyprus, dig into the Turkey-Hezbollah connections, and look at what role Ankara will likely play in any potential conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an associate professor of security studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.