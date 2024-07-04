Mitsotakis under fire as criticism within the party mounts

This week kicked off with two former prime ministers and leaders of New Democracy – Antonis Samaras and Konstantinos Karamanlis – launching maybe the most severe criticism of Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his leadership that we’ve heard so far, touching on foreign and domestic policy. Their criticism comes amid broader political uncertainty among Greece’s leading parties following disappointing results in the European elections.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder of Macropolis.gr, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what these critiques mean for Prime Minister Mitsotakis and whether they could impact policy both at home and abroad.