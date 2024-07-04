PODCASTS

Mitsotakis under fire as criticism within the party mounts

Mitsotakis under fire as criticism within the party mounts

This week kicked off with two former prime ministers and leaders of New Democracy – Antonis Samaras and Konstantinos Karamanlis – launching maybe the most severe criticism of Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his leadership that we’ve heard so far, touching on foreign and domestic policy. Their criticism comes amid broader political uncertainty among Greece’s leading parties following disappointing results in the European elections.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder of Macropolis.gr, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what these critiques mean for Prime Minister Mitsotakis and whether they could impact policy both at home and abroad. 

Politics
READ MORE
Uncertain times for Greece’s political leaders
PODCASTS

Uncertain times for Greece’s political leaders

North Macedonia’s mixed signals about the Prespa Agreement
PODCASTS

North Macedonia’s mixed signals about the Prespa Agreement

The ongoing crisis in Greece’s center left
PODCASTS

The ongoing crisis in Greece’s center left

The far right, New Democracy’s ‘pyrrhic victory and the battle over Greece’s center left
PODCASTS

The far right, New Democracy’s ‘pyrrhic victory and the battle over Greece’s center left

Far right makes gains in European elections
PODCASTS

Far right makes gains in European elections

What do Greeks believe in 2024?
PODCASTS

What do Greeks believe in 2024?