Is there an effort afoot to revive the F-35 deal with Turkey?

Is there an effort afoot to revive the F-35 deal with Turkey? The issue popped up in a report in the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet, and has raised questions about whether this is being seriously considered – despite the issue of the Russian S-400s remaining unresolved –  or if it is wishful thinking on the part of Ankara.

Michael Rubin, the director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this latest report and break down why an F-35 reboot for Turkey is a mistake.  

