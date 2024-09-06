PODCASTS

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the threat of environmental catastrophe

A series of attacks in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have left a Greek flagged ship, the Sounion, stranded, threatening to spill its 1 million barrels of oil into the sea. Greece has taken the lead in coordinating efforts to evacuate and tow the Sounion, but the threat of environmental disaster remains large.

Bradley Bowman, the Senior Director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins Thanos Davelis to look into the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, the role of Iran in supporting the Houthis, the efforts to avoid an environmental disaster, and break down what more can be done to protect shipping and thwart the Houthis.

