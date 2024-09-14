Migration: Europe concerned about a ‘domino effect’ as Germany imposes new border measures

Earlier this year Europeans seemed to wrap up years of negotiations to pass a new migration pact. Now, Germany has decided to impose temporary controls on its land borders in an immigration crackdown. This is leading to a string of reactions across Europe, with frontline states like Greece increasingly concerned about the possibility of a “domino effect” that would see other member states take similar steps.

Alexandra Voudouri, Kathimerini’s correspondent in Brussels, joins Thanos Davelis to look into whether the nightmare of closed borders could once again become a reality in Europe.