Greece risks going thirsty amid water scarcity crisis

Over the summer we’ve read about issues of water scarcity on Greece’s islands, many of them struggling to find ways to meet demand during the summer – especially as tourists swarm to the islands.

New warnings, however, indicate that Greece’s countryside and the city of Athens could face their own water crisis. Experts have warned that if droughts persist, Athens would run out of water in another four years.

This has spurred the government into action, and it has announced a series of ambitious water projects. John Psaropoulos joins Thanos Davelis to look into the challenge that Greece is up against.

John Psaropoulos is an independent journalist and Al Jazeera’s correspondent in southeast Europe. He publishes Hellenica, a weekly deep dive into Greek current affairs and history. 

Climate Crisis Environment
