Central Bank standoff in Libya fuels fears of new conflict

Central Bank standoff in Libya fuels fears of new conflict

Earlier this month a Turkish-flagged vessel suspected of carrying weapons to Libya blocked the EU’s naval mission Irini from inspecting its cargo. This isn’t the first time this has happened.

The timing of this shipment, however, which comes amid an escalating row over the leadership of the country’s Central Bank, is fueling speculation of renewed conflict in Libya.

Amberin Zaman, Al-Monitor’s chief correspondent covering major stories on the Middle East and North Africa, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this unfolding crisis in Libya, and break down whether this should be a cause for concern in the Mediterranean.

Libya Finance War
