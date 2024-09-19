A plan to make Europe more competitive: Will leaders heed Draghi’s call to action?

Mario Draghi recently released a report on Europe’s competitiveness that has sparked debate across the continent. The report, which shows Europe lagging behind the US and China in a number of areas, has many asking if the continent’s leaders will heed his call to action.

Jacob Kirkegaard, a nonresident senior fellow with the Peterson Institute for International Economics and senior fellow at Bruegel, joins Thanos Davelis to break down why this report has sparked a debate across the EU, and look at what steps Europe needs to take to meet the challenges before it.