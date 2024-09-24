A historic night elevating Greek basketball on the world stage
While world leaders gather in New York, we’re going to turn our attention to Athens and the historic Panathenaic Stadium, where over 40,000 fans gathered for a basketball tournament this weekend. Kathimerini described this as a night that raised the bar for Greek basketball around the world.
Alexander Kitroeff, a professor of history, a frequent commentator on Greek sport, and a lifelong Panathinaikos fan, joins Thanos Davelis on The Greek Current today as we look at a night that put Greek basketball in the world’s spotlight.