Far-right win in Austria a warning for Europe

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party, a party rooted in Nazi ideology, just celebrated an unprecedented election victory on Sunday night, with its leader talking about a new era for the far right. This is seen as another worrying sign for Europe, as a surge by populist far-right forces shows no sign of slowing down.

Georgios Samaras, an Assistant Professor of Public Policy at King’s College London whose research has centered on the far right in Greece and Europe, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what this election result means for Austria, and look into the far-right’s growing presence across the continent. 

Elections
